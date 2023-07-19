Advertise With Us

Find the perfect fit for a wedding at Coco’s Off the Rack

Be the best dressed wedding guest! Studio 10’s Nicole and Rachelle sit down with Kayce to talk all about women's wedding wear with Coco's Boutique!
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although all eyes are on the bride, wedding guests can step up their style with what they wear.

Kayce from Coco’s Off The Rack stopped by Studio 10 to show us outfits that fit any age range.

You can find your dress and get it altered all at Coco’s.

To make an appointment, you can call 517-708-8434.

Kayce says that plan to get your dress a little over a month before the wedding to make time for alterations.

For more information: https://www.cocosofftherack.com/

