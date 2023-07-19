Find the perfect fit for a wedding at Coco’s Off the Rack

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although all eyes are on the bride, wedding guests can step up their style with what they wear.

Kayce from Coco’s Off The Rack stopped by Studio 10 to show us outfits that fit any age range.

You can find your dress and get it altered all at Coco’s.

To make an appointment, you can call 517-708-8434.

Kayce says that plan to get your dress a little over a month before the wedding to make time for alterations.

For more information: https://www.cocosofftherack.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.