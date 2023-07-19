Exploring Proper Etiquette with The English Inn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Wedding season is in full swing!

When the big day finally arrives, looking the part is only half the battle. In order to be the perfect wedding guest, acting the part is just as important.

Studio 10 visited with Erik Nelson from The English Inn to talk all about proper wedding etiquette.

From where to place your napkin to why it is important to push in your chair, there is so much to consider when attending the special day.

Did you know that the best rule of thumb when choosing which silverware to use is to work from the outside in?

Proper etiquette is just one way to ensure that every wedding day is easy to enjoy!

To continue learning about The English Inn, visit https://englishinn.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.