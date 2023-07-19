Advertise With Us

Children learn about healthcare at Ionia Free Fair

Children were able to tour an ambulance and enjoy other fun activities.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Children were given the opportunity to learn about taking care of themselves at the Ionia County Fairgrounds.

It’s part of the Ionia Free Fair, which brings the community together for nine days of family fun. The League of Enchantment and Sparrow Health held an event Tuesday to help children learn more about personal healthy habits.

“Well to them it’s magical, right? To actually see the people they see on the screen, interact with them,” said Sarah Collins, with Sparrow. “The superheroes will get down on the ground with them, talk with them, take those pictures. So, they’re having a good time.”

The Ionia Free Fair ends July 22. More information can be found on its official website here.

