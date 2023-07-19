Children learn about healthcare at Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Children were given the opportunity to learn about taking care of themselves at the Ionia County Fairgrounds.

It’s part of the Ionia Free Fair, which brings the community together for nine days of family fun. The League of Enchantment and Sparrow Health held an event Tuesday to help children learn more about personal healthy habits.

Children were able to tour an ambulance and enjoy other fun activities.

“Well to them it’s magical, right? To actually see the people they see on the screen, interact with them,” said Sarah Collins, with Sparrow. “The superheroes will get down on the ground with them, talk with them, take those pictures. So, they’re having a good time.”

The Ionia Free Fair ends July 22. More information can be found on its official website here.

