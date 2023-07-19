Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash

SPRING ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6 a.m. when an eastbound driver on Sears Road ignored a stop sign at Moscow Road, where they were struck by a large box truck, which pushed the vehicle off the road, where it caught fire.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Wednesday at Justin Michael Gladstone, a 36-year-old Jackson County resident.

Officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The driver traveling on Moscow Road was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

