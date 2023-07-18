What the Tech: Amazon returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Did you pull the trigger on an Amazon Prime lightning deal? Before you return it for a refund, you may want to reconsider. Returning too many items could cause you to be banned from shopping at Amazon.

The National Retail Federation says merchandise returns are costing retailers over $800 billion and that number increases every year some retail industry experts predict some companies may be forced to change their ‘free return’ policies.

If you buy things from Amazon, you’ve probably returned things to Amazon. It’s easy to do and if you’re a Prime member, it’s free. Most of the time. But those free returns cost Amazon billions of dollars a year and returning things too frequently could cost you a membership.

Returning items requires you to click the order, and choose the item you want to return. You’ll be asked for a reason, none of which is “I changed my mind”.

Then, print out a shipping label and box it up. Or share a QR code at a UPS, Staples, or Kohl’s store for a free return. The item shouldn’t even be in a box.

It’s trickier if you buy something from a third-party seller who shipped the item. Those retailers who sell on Amazon have their own return policy. You may be able to get a refund within 30 days, but you may have to pay for shipping. On one $10 item I purchased from a third-party seller on Amazon, it cost me $6 to return it.

Some things can’t be returned. According to Amazon’s policy, items missing a UPC Code, software programs, some jewelry, health items, and live insects. Yes, Amazon sells live worms, crickets, ladybugs, and cockroaches. You’re stuck with those.

The National Retail Federation says last year, retailers lost $816 billion dollars in sales because of returns. And on average, retailers expect about 18% of merchandise will be returned for one reason or another.

And Amazon shoppers need to keep an eye on how many items they return. Amazon keeps track and if you return 5-10 items a month, or more than 10% of what you order, for no good reason, you might get a warning from Amazon that if you continue returning items, your account will be suspended or you’ll even be banned from Amazon.

