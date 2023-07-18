Tools, generators stolen from DeWitt Township homes

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township residents are reminded to lock personal property after reports of thefts.

DeWitt Charter Township announced Tuesday morning that hand tools, generators and power tools from unlocked garages were stolen in the area of Stoll Road and DeWitt Road.

Residents are asked to lock garages and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578 or call 911.

Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

