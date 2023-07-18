Advertise With Us

Table for Ten: Grab A Refreshing Taste of Summer at Playa Bowls!

Nicole and Rachelle visit Playabowls in East Lansing to get the scoop on how they make their health, sweet treats!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With smoothies, juices, bowls and so much more, Playa Bowls has endless opportunities and menu options for every taste bud.

Playa Bowls East Lansing is located at 225 E. Grand River in East Lansing 8-9 everyday.

They opened in June of 2022 and have been serving the community ever since.

From 9 different bases to choose from, customers are able to customize their bowls to their liking.

For more information, visit https://www.playabowls.com/location/east-lansing/

