Swine flu detected in pigs at Oakland County Fair

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Several pigs at the Oakland County Fair have tested positive for swine flu.

According to the Oakland County Health Division, the pigs started showing symptoms July 14 at the fair in Davisburg, which is managed by the Oakland County 4-H Fair Association.

The swine barn was closed to the public that day. The Oakland County Health Division is working with the fair organizers and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to contract trace and monitor those who could have been exposed.

So far, there have been no reported human cases of swine flu in Michigan this year.

“Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine,” said Oakland County medical director Dr. Russell Faust. “Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low.”

Fair season in Michigan extends into October. The following are steps Michiganders can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread of any illness:

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. This includes being in a swine barn if you are ill as influenza can be spread via respiratory droplets.

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

More information on swine flu can be found on the CDC website and on the Michigan health department website.

