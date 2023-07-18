Simplifying sun safety and skin care this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local Rite Aid pharmacist stopped by Studio 10 to give us the low down on all things sun safety.

He gave us proper SPF tips including knowing the difference between SPFs.

Two of the biggest health concerns the community are at risk for throughout the summer are sunburn and heat exhaustion.

The pharmacist says that when it comes to sunburn- its good to remember that skin can burn if exposed to too much sun without proper protection.

Also everyone is at risk for heat exhaustion so staying hydrated is an important way to help viewers stay healthy this summer.

Did you know that your local Rite Aid pharmacist is a great resource for viewers looking to protect themselves this summer.

Your local Rite Aid offers a variety of affordable and popular sun care products that viewers can buy to stay safe this summer, including Rite Aids’ brand new line of personal care and clan beauty products- RYSHI.

For more information: https://www.riteaid.com/

