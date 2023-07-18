Providing on-site mental health care for Mid-Michigan students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The superintendent of a school district in Jackson County said there is a big need for more mental health services for students. They’re partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to develop a School Wellness Program.

According to a recent report, a large portion of students in the Concord School District are underserved. In the report, mental health was in the top three concerns followed by vaping, anxiety, and stress.

60% of students identified as economically disadvantaged

16.2% are in special education

40% of high school students are truant

87% of students are considered at risk for failure due to state-qualifying factors

Staff, parents, and students at Concord schools said health support is needed in the district.

“We noticed that some of our students were just demonstrating some need for more services than what were able to provide here on sight,” said Superintendent Becky Hutchinson, Concord Community Schools. She said back in December the district applied for a grant from the state to develop a School Wellness Program giving students on-site access to the help they need during their school day. “Where our students can have access to a nurse, a school nurse, and a social worker five days a week.”

Access to help that parents like Cassie Williams said she may not be able to provide while she’s working. “And I myself personally defer a lot to the staff of the school to be able to handle whatever situations come up during the day when we’re not available. And I think mental health issues certainly are a part of that.”

Data collected from staff, parents, and students in the district suggests mental health was a top concern, and an ongoing issue. “And because we are a small, rural district, we have some barriers in terms of access and transportation. So, it makes it challenging for our students to get some of the additional supports that they may need,” said Hutchinson.

Funding for the School Wellness Program at Concord Community Schools comes from the Michigan Department of Health Human Services. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday night on whether or not the program will be offered in the district.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.