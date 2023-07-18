Plenty of sunshine on the way and your Tuesday headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will be filled with plenty of sunshine. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details and Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971

Jackson Record High: 97º 1921

Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.