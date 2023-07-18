Advertise With Us

One dead in Jackson County car crash

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRING ARBOR TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County Tuesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on July 18 at 6 a.m. a 36-year-old Jackson man was driving east on Sears Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Moscow Road. The car was then hit by another car driving south on Moscow which caused the Jackson man’s car to leave the road and catch fire.

The man died on the scene.

Officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The driver traveling on Moscow Road was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

