New joint French-US Laboratory opening at Michigan State University

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The French research organization Centre National De La Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) will establish an international research laboratory at Michigan State University (MSU).

The two entities will sign a five-year agreement to establish an international research lab on nuclear physics and astrophysics. The CNRS had 80 international labs across the world, but this is the first dedicated to nuclear physics and astrophysics.

The new lab will be located at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff said new discoveries can be explained with the new facility.

“Things that appear curious, baffling, or perhaps even impossible might well be explained, predicted, and then applied to beneficial work through the use of this facility and its globally unique scientific facility,” said Woodruff.

With the establishment of the new lab, MSU joined other institutions like the University of California Berkeley and The University of Tokyo that hosted this type of research lab dedicated to advancing specific areas of science.

