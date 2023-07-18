Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Preserving the planet

You can help lower the amount of waste added to our planet.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can help lower the amount of waste added to our planet.

Alexa Hecksel, the founder of Clean Refillery in Lansing, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discus the environmental efforts they take and the simple steps you can take to live more eco-friendly.

