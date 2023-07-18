Mid-Michigan communities see increase in vehicle break-ins

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Mid-Michigan are alerting people about an increase in the number of vehicle break-ins.

In Fowlerville, many woke up Monday morning to a big surprise. Their vehicle doors were open and their belongings inside were missing.

For Kelsea Marshall, not only did they take her purse, but also her keys and valuable photographs of her young children.

“I almost don’t even feel safe with my kids playing in the yard anymore because I’m like what if they’re going to take my kids next?” Marshall said. “They know that I have family, they know I have kids. They saw the pictures on my keychain. I just don’t feel safe anymore.”

Marshall was one of many people who experienced a vehicle break-in overnight. Neighbors in the area shared home surveillance video of the thieves who broke into a number of vehicles and left with whatever they could get their hands on.

“I run outside and my purse is gone and my passenger door was still cracked, it wasn’t closed all the way,” Marshall said. “So, now I’m freaking out, looking everywhere for my purse, making sure before I call 911 it was actually gone and I don’t look like a crazy person and sure enough, it was gone.”

Marshall said the thief stole her purse, wallet and keys. She woke up Monday morning to a notification from her bank for a fraud alert. The thief got away with thousands of dollars after maxing out her credit card.

“I have lived in this community for over 10 years and I’ve never felt unsafe,” Marshall said. “And I don’t like to say this, but I don’t usually lock my car and now I’m going to have to.”

Her keys were found Monday morning in the front of a nearby subdivision.

“I feel violated,” Marshall said. “I feel almost gross and sick to my stomach. I even felt gross getting into my car and like wondering what they touched in there. What did they look at?”

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn people to set an alarm and to make sure to lock their doors before going to bed. The City of Mason also issued a warning on Facebook.

Marshall has advice for her neighbors.

“Hopefully this never happens again,” Marshall said. “You learn your lesson once to lock your car, people. Lock your car.”

The Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance Agency said people can protect their vehicles by making sure windows and doors are locked, hiding valuables, and making sure they know what is in their car.

They recommend taking all unnecessary personal information out of the vehicle.

