Michigan State Police hosts event to showcase revamped training academy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Troopers are showcasing their training academy.

On July 18, MSP held an event to show how they have revamped their approach to finding new recruits and also how they’ve made changes to their training program. The event is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at the Training Academy in Lansing.

People will also get the chance to see an inside look of the 144th Trooper Recruit School which began Sunday, July 9.

MSP said trooper recruits will be available for interviews with inside classroom and training sessions.

