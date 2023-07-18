Michigan State Capitol hosts farmer’s market to promote local food, community growth
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A farmer’s market was held at the Michigan State Capitol Tuesday.
It was sponsored by the Michigan Farmer’s Market Association. It was a way for people to buy fresh meats and produce from Mid-Michigan vendors.
Every vendor accepts SNAP benefits, making sure everyone had access to fresh food.
“Coming to the farmer’s market and buying local fresh food, it helps the economy in the community and within the Lansing area,” said Noelle Nachreiner, with the Michigan AG Council. “Because it’s helping those farmers and it’s helping those farmers put money back into the city and the community as well.”
There will be another farmer’s market event at the State Capitol on Aug. 15.
