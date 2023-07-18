Michigan Farmers Market Association holding farmers market at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Farmers Market Association is hosting a farmers market at the Capitol Tuesday.

The market will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 18.

If you plan to participate, you’ll be able to find fresh produce from local farmers, such as flowers, jams, honey and even baked goods.

Another farmers market at the Capitol will be held on August 15 and September 19.

