MDOT closes M-50 to US-127 ramp for construction

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A ramp to US-127 is closed starting Tuesday for construction in Jackson County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the M-50 to US-127 business route ramp to Downtown Jackson today.

This is so construction crews can complete the final steps of the bridge deck building on US-127.

The construction started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to wrap up by Friday, July 21.

