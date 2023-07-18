MDOT closes M-50 to US-127 ramp for construction

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A ramp to US-127 is closed starting Tuesday for construction in Jackson County

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the M-50 to US-127 business route ramp to Downtown Jackson today.

This is so construction crews can complete the final steps of the bridge deck building on US-127.

The construction started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to wrap up by Friday, July 21.

