LCC welcomes new, returning students during Michigan Reconnect Week

Lansing Community College invited people out for their resource fair.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Returning and new students had a chance to get their questions answered at Lansing Community College.

A fall open house and resource fair was held Tuesday as part of Michigan Reconnect Week.

Michigan Reconnect is a statewide program that provides tuition assistance to students who are over the age of 25 to help them return to school.

Events will be held throughout the week for students and anyone considering enrolling.

“It’s never too late to start your educational journey, diversify yourself, maybe add in a certificate, a credential, an associates degree, in order to provide better experiences for you and your family,” said LCC Assistant Dean Alyssa Andres. “And we are the perfect place to do that.”

Michigan Reconnect Week continues Wednesday with career exploration and a social mixer Friday at LCC’s Gannon Building.

Injured dog found in Jackson County recovering after being shot
