Jackson nonprofits receive 600 bus passes to help fill transportation gaps

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - American 1 Credit Union donated 600 bus passes to the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) to help fill transportation gaps for local youth.

The bus passes are going to Jackson nonprofits Save Our Youth and Young People of Purpose.

“Supporting our community is always a top priority, said Kelly Grygiel, the Vice President of Communications for American 1 Credit Union. “And we could not be more excited to help our local youth live a healthy financial future through the donation of JATA bus passes.”

