Injured dog found in Jackson County recovering after being shot

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Control is looking for the public’s help regarding a dog that was found shot in Munith.

According to authorities, the dog was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Hannewald Road, between Mount Hope and Waterloo Munith roads, at the trail that heads into the State Park near the radio tower.

“She was clearly in pain, but it was like she was asking for help.” recalled Chad Sanford, a Jackson County Animal Control Officer, “She knew we were there to help her. She didn’t fight, she actually helped us. When we rolled her over on the stretcher, she just laid there with her legs up and just looked at us like ‘Thank you, I know you’re helping me, and I appreciate it.’”

Sanford is one of the officers who saved a Rottweiler shot with a gun Monday.

Jackson County law enforcement is asking for help finding her owners, and the person who shot her. People at the animal shelter named the wounded rottweiler “Athena,” and say she has a long road to recovery.

Officers are now looking for a vehicle of interest in Athena’s case. It is a black Chevrolet Silverado 1500. If you think you can help, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7901.

“When I showed up on scene, she just kinda rolled over and looked at me and she just had those big puppy eyes, you know those big puppy sad eyes.” said Sanford.

When 911 was called about a dog at a state park with a gunshot wound, Jackson County Animal Control Officers, like Sanford, went to the rescue.

He says despite old bruises and the recent bullet wound, she was incredibly trusting and affectionate.

“This dog was not aggressive, this dog didn’t pose a threat to anybody. I took this personally,” Sanford said. “To see a dog like that, that’s helpless, that’s just asking for help, really gets to you.”

With pink and blue nails, authorities believe that the good girl has a human out there that loves her.

“The dog also had a flea collar on, so this isn’t a stray dog. This isn’t a dog that was just running around,” Sanford said. “This dog belongs to somebody that we believe cares and loves for her and we just really want to find the owner to get the dog home.”

With her back muscles destroyed, a collapsed lung, and poor blood circulation, they say Athena is a fighter. Although they can’t predict the future, her vet team says Athena’s progress so far is promising.

“Thankfully, missed her lungs, missed her heart, missed a lot of the vital organs. So given that she’s really responded well in 24 hours, I think that she’ll be on the road to recovery,” said Misty Sumner, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Veterinarian.

While Athena receives life-saving treatment at the shelter, officials are working to solve this mystery and get justice for her wounds.

“It really got to me. My emotions, I took it hard,” said Sanford.

