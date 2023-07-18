Advertise With Us

Henry Ford Health says data breach affects 168,000 patients

Henry Ford Health said social security numbers were not among the information that may have been compromised
By Justin Kent
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A data breach at Henry Ford Health is believed to have compromised the data of roughly 168,000 patients.

It’s believed that some of their personal information leaked due to a phishing email scam.

Henry Ford Hospital confirmed the incident happened on March 30. They will begin notifying people this week if they are one of the 168,000 whose information has been compromised.

Katie Grevious, with the Better Business Bureau, said she can’t comment specifically on the Henry Ford data breach. But in general, people who get that letter should not panic.

“The first thing to do is to stay calm,” Grevious said. “It’s very stressful when something like this happens, our information is potentially out there.”

She said you can do a lot on your own to check for potential fraud. Grevious suggests changing some passwords.

“If your password is the same from a compromised account as it is on others, change those right away,” Grevious said.

A representative for Henry Ford Health said social security numbers were not among the information that may have been contained in the compromised email boxes. Henry Ford Health said in an email to News 10 that that information may have contained information including: name, gender, date of birth, age, lab results, procedure type, diagnosis, date of service, telephone number, medical record number and/or internal tracking number.

Grevious said that people need to be skeptical about emails and links sent to them and that oftentimes you get an email from someone you know, but it will be from an email address you don’t recognize.

Henry Ford Health has five locations across Metro Detroit and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. The healthcare organization had information hacked in 2017 that impacted about 18,000.

Henry Ford Health said that anyone with questions about the data breach or who would like to report an incident can call their response line at 833-627-2685.

