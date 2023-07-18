First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather Thursday. An area of low pressure and cold front will be sweeping across lower Michigan. The potential exists for thunderstorms containing strong winds and hail in our area during the afternoon. Stay alert to updated forecasts for Thursday later today.

Today will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. You will also notice today the humidity will be a touch higher. Today plan on mostly sunny skies once again. Tonight ahead of the cold front a few clouds drift in and we end up partly cloudy. Lows tonight drop back into the mid 60s.

Most computer models are now keeping our area dry Thursday morning followed by a quick moving line of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a cold front sweeping across the area. High temperatures Thursday climb to the low 80s.

Friday into the weekend we should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny each day. Each day also features a very small chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s, followed by highs in the low to mid 80s for the weekend. By the middle of next week high temperatures are back near 90º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 19, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 102° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1910

Jackson Record High: 100º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1910

