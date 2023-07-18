Advertise With Us

East Lansing Police host popsicles in the park

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families in East Lansing will get the chance to enjoy some popsicles on Tuesday with law enforcement.

People are invited to Emerson Park on July 18 to enjoy some popsicles where Sector 3 officers from the East Lansing Police Department will meet up with the community.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, ELPD said people can head to the department’s open house on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There people can experience a tour of the police station, have a car seat inspection, meet with the department’s K-9 unit, and much more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezyre Ann Rouble
Michigan State Police locate Eaton Rapids teenager
A female rottweiler that had been shot was discovered in Jackson County on July 17, 2023.
Jackson County Animal Control seeks information after finding shot dog
Lansing runaway teen found, says police
Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say
Lansing Police Cruiser
Grand River Avenue reopens after crash between reckless driver, Lansing police

Latest News

A/CA/4/09 Swine Flu virus
Swine flu detected in pigs at Oakland County Fair
Rite Aid
Simplifying Sun Safety and Skincare this Summer with Rite Aid
playa bowls
A Healthy Way to Satisfy a Sweet Tooth
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Man accused of taking ‘thousands’ of upskirt photos at Grand Rapids Walmart store