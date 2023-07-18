East Lansing Police host popsicles in the park

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families in East Lansing will get the chance to enjoy some popsicles on Tuesday with law enforcement.

People are invited to Emerson Park on July 18 to enjoy some popsicles where Sector 3 officers from the East Lansing Police Department will meet up with the community.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, ELPD said people can head to the department’s open house on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There people can experience a tour of the police station, have a car seat inspection, meet with the department’s K-9 unit, and much more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.