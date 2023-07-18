Lansing announces $175 million in funding for new public safety campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced its new public safety campus will receive $175 million in funding.

The fund comes from the city selling $175 million in bonds.

Lansing’s new public safety campus will house the headquarters of the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department, 54-A District Court, a temporary lock-up jail facility, a new fire station and a fire training area. Improvements to several existing facilities will also be made.

According to the City of Lansing, voters approved the borrowing last November, then estimated at 3.9 mills for Lansing property owners.

Schor met with two bond rating agencies and has announced that Standard & Poors (S&P) Global Ratings and the Kroll Bond Rating Agency issued the following bond ratings for the city:

“A+” (Stable Outlook) from S&P Global Ratings

“AA-” (Stable Outlook) from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

“Lansing is on the right track and our financial future is bright. By working with our financial team of advisors and experts, we have improved our ratings outlook, which is great news for our overall fiscal health,” Mayor Schor said. “I will keep working to ensure we remain on a strong fiscal footing that guarantees our financial future remains strong.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.