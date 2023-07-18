Better Business Bureau urges vigilance after Henry Ford Health data breach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A data breach at Henry Ford Health is believed to have compromised the data of roughly 168,000 patients.

It’s not the first time Henry Ford Health has had an issue with cyber security. The healthcare organization had information hacked in 2017 that impacted about 18,000.

It’s believed that 168,000 patients may have had any or all of their personal information leaked due to a phishing email scam.

Experts said those who may have been impacted should take additional steps to ensure their security.

Henry Ford Hospital confirmed the incident happened on March 30. They will begin notifying people this week if they are one of the 168,000 whose information has been compromised.

Katie Grevious, with the Better Business Bureau, said people who get that letter should not panic.

“The first thing to do is to stay calm,” Grevious said. “It’s very stressful when something like this happens, our information is potentially out there.”

She said you can do a lot on your own to check on your social security number or bank accounts for potential fraud. Grevious suggests changing some passwords.

“If your password is the same from a compromised account as it is on others, change those right away,” Grevious said.

Henry Ford Hospital stated they are not sure if any of the sensitive information was actually accessed or not by the hackers.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect our patients’ personal information. Unfortunately, we experienced a breach into three of our business email accounts. We quickly discovered the unauthorized access, secured the accounts and the threat, and then launched a thorough investigation. We have notified all potentially impacted patients by mail to their home addresses. We have also enhanced our already rigorous security measures and are providing additional training to our team members.”

Grevious said that people need to be skeptical about emails and links sent to them and that oftentimes you get an email from someone you know, but it will be from an email address you don’t recognize.

Henry Ford Health has five locations across Metro Detroit and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Henry Ford Health said that anyone with questions about the data breach or who would like to report an incident can call their response line at 833-627-2685.

