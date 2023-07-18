Advertise With Us

Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit

A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down. (Source: azfamily)
By David Caltabiano and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down.

This summer, there has been a record-breaking heat wave in Phoenix. On Tuesday, the city hit a record of 19 days in a row of 110-degree or higher temperatures.

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new air conditioning system, priced at about $8,000.

McNally said her husband would have fixed the system, but he died three years ago.

“It’s miserable in here,” McNally said. “I can’t stand too much more of it. I’m afraid I’m going to have a heat stroke or something.”

After an interview on Monday with KPHO in Phoenix about her situation, the news outlet contacted McNally just hours later and asked if they could come back to her home because they forgot something.

But instead, they surprised McNally with something big. KPHO contacted their partner Parker and Sons, who stepped up to give McNally a free air conditioning system. The team said the installation would be completed by the next day.

“You’re not going to worry about any costs whatsoever, and we’re going to get this thing swapped out for you,” Michael Whetsel with Parker and Sons told McNally.

“I feel wonderful. I want to cry,” McNally said after learning of the generous gift.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix said people who do not have working air conditioning can apply for help here.

