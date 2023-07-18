Argument over stolen bikes leads to shooting, Lansing Police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night after reports of multiple shots fired.

Lansing Police responded to multiple shots fired at the 500 block of North Chestnut Street—just north of Ferris Park—on July 17.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two men over stolen bikes. The argument then escalated, and both men began shooting at each other.

No injuries have been reported at this time. No one is currently in police custody, but police said they have a potential suspect they are searching for.

The investigation is ongoing.

