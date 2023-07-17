Your Best Life: Foods That Mess with Your Meds

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Nearly 70 percent of Americans are on at least one prescription drug and according to John Hopkins, food and medicine interactions can take place with prescription and over-the-counter medications. With blood pressure, back pains, diabetes, and headaches, the medications that are meant to help you, could be hurting you depending on the foods you eat.

The first common culprit to medication-food interaction is grapefruit juice. Doctors from Harvard University found that the drink contains a compound called furanocoumarins that binds enzymes and stops them from working. The second silent killer is black licorice. Studies found the candy to stop blood pressure medicines from working, as it contains glycyrrhizin, a plant compound that causes pressures to rise.

Medics reported herbal supplements interacting with antidepressants and when taken with blood thinner medications, can cause a higher risk of bleeding because of contained flavonoids. People taking antidepressants should also avoid strong cheeses altogether. These medications work to block monoamine oxidase, and scientists report aged cheeses can block serotonin and, dopamine.

Lastly, steer clear of green tea, if you take medications for heart disease and high blood pressure. The vitamin K in the drink can reverse the effects of meds and lead to more damage.

Experts say if you are sick and taking different meds, stick to neutral foods like rice, bread, and peanut butter. Neutral foods coat your stomach and aid in helping digestion. This metabolizes your medication better.

