Advertise With Us

Work begins on I-69 across Ingham County

(HNN File)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 over Peacock Road in Clinton County is getting work done starting Monday, July 17.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) started its $1.5 million project to rebuild I-69 over Peacock Road in Clinton County. The construction will run through Bath Township, East Lansing, and Lansing.

Driers will deal with single-lane closures in each direction on I-69 and will need to use a detour of Peacock Road. MDOT said to follow posted detours. Drivers may encounter delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

MDOT said the road work will provide drivers with fully rebuilt structures with fresh pavement markings.

The construction is expected to end on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

Cost for base F-150 Lightning electric vehicle falls below $50,000 as Ford cuts prices substantially
Water main restored on Michigan Avenue in Lansing
First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details on when we can see some improvement.
Smoky start to the week and the morning headlines
Smoke Begins to Fade Out on Monday