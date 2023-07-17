Work begins on I-69 across Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 over Peacock Road in Clinton County is getting work done starting Monday, July 17.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) started its $1.5 million project to rebuild I-69 over Peacock Road in Clinton County. The construction will run through Bath Township, East Lansing, and Lansing.

Driers will deal with single-lane closures in each direction on I-69 and will need to use a detour of Peacock Road. MDOT said to follow posted detours. Drivers may encounter delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

MDOT said the road work will provide drivers with fully rebuilt structures with fresh pavement markings.

The construction is expected to end on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.