Summer has arrived in Jackson, buzzing with music, art, and food

Jackson, Mich. (WILX) - Three big events with one thing in common: They bring in big bucks for Jackson County.

It’s no secret that summer events like fairs and art festivals help bring communities together. Jackson County has upcoming events that bring not only the fun but the funds, too. Local businesses are cashing in on events like the Hot Air Jubilee, the bowling tournament, and Faster Horses.

Elaine Check and Jennifer Soper were hanging out downtown celebrating Elaine’s 45th birthday. Check has always lived in Jackson, Soper moved to the area years ago.

“I love that Jackson has so many great events for people to go to. It’s family-friendly. They are just – yeah it’s a blast to go to,” said Check.

Jacqueline Austin from the Downtown Development Authority said the Balloon Federation of America chose Jackson to crown the next winner. It’s the Women’s National Balloon Competition. “So this week you’ll see flights happening every morning and some evenings where the top 15 pilots will be competing to win that prize.” This will lead up to the Hot Air Jubilee at Ella Sharp Park where you’ll find balloon launches, glows, Kid’s Kingdom, car shows, food trucks, etc.

Although Soper is not originally from Jackson, she said she’s proud to call it home. “I think they’re working really hard to do some fun events around Jackson. They’re opening new businesses.”

More events that will bring in people from all over the state, and country. “One of the beautiful things is just seeing people fill our town. We’ve got over a thousand hotel rooms available in Jackson and I’m pretty sure they’re close to full – if not already and that’s exciting in itself,” said Rachel Buchanan of Experience Jackson.

And more businesses for downtown restaurants. bars, and shops.

“Eating at our restaurants, enjoying the murals in downtown Jackson, exploring around the county as they chase balloons, or look for things to do like playing golf or other activities that are hot in Jackson.”

Family-fun summer events in Jackson Description Gus Maker https://www.experiencejackson.com/event/gus-macker-of-jackson Food Truck Tuesday https://www.experiencejackson.com/event/food-truck-tuesday-downtown-jackson-2023 Friday Movie Night https://jacksondda.org/event/august-friday-night-film-night/ Cruise - In https://www.experiencejackson.com/event/downtown-jackson-cruise-in-concerts-2023 Social District https://jacksondda.org/jackson-social-district/ Jackson Festival of the Arts https://jacksondda.org/event/jackson-festival-for-the-arts/ Hispanic Heritage Festival https://www.facebook.com/JacksonHispanicHeritageFestival/ Pride Festival https://jacksondda.org/event/jackson-pride-festival/

