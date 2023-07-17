Staudt on Sports LIVE: Hunter Dickinson’s ‘fighting words’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Hunter Dickinson taking a jab at his former team and state, the new tennis king is crowned, and a #1 pick inks a contract.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.