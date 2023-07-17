Staudt on Sports LIVE: Hunter Dickinson’s ‘fighting words’
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Hunter Dickinson taking a jab at his former team and state, the new tennis king is crowned, and a #1 pick inks a contract.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More:
- Extra Innings: Massive series of call-ups as another Lugnut makes his MLB debut
- Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
- Military mom returns home early from overseas, surprises daughter at final softball game
- Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.