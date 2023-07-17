Smoky start to the week and the morning headlines
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the wildfire smoke over the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details on when we can see some improvement. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to know as you start your day.
More:
- Smoky start to the day
- Section of Michigan Avenue in Lansing closed due to water main break
- Cascades Humane Society hosts 4th annual yard sale near Jackson
- Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial
- Powerball prize balloons to $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 17, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 101° 1968
- Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 100º 2012
- Jackson Record Low: 49º 1920
