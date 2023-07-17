Smoky start to the week and the morning headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the wildfire smoke over the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details on when we can see some improvement. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 17, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1968

Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863

Jackson Record High: 100º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 49º 1920

