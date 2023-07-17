Advertise With Us

Smoke moves out of our area and today’s headlines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are glad to see the smoke filtering out of Mid-Michigan today; hopefully it will be gone for a while. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your First Alert Forecast and News 10′s Taylor Gattoni has today’s headlines during our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 17, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1968
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 49º 1920

