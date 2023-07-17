Smoke moves out of our area and today’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are glad to see the smoke filtering out of Mid-Michigan today; hopefully it will be gone for a while. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your First Alert Forecast and News 10′s Taylor Gattoni has today’s headlines during our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 17, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1968

Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863

Jackson Record High: 100º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 49º 1920

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.