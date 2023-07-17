Sen. Peters introduces bill to improve federal grant application process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) introduced a bill that would help streamline the administration of grant programs across the government.

Senator Peters announced on Monday, July 17 that he introduced a bipartisan legislation that will help improve the federal grant application process. He later stated that Governments and organizations in small and rural communities often struggle when applying for federal grants because they lack the necessary resources to navigate a complicated application process.

“Complicated and outdated processes to apply for federal grants often result in underserved communities missing out on opportunities to receive critical funding,” said Senator Peters. “This bipartisan legislation will help modernize this process and make sure every community in Michigan and across the nation has an equal opportunity to receive federal funding.”

Peters’ bill goes off of a 2019 law led by him and Senator James Lankford (R-OK) that required federal grant programs to streamline data for applications and reporting.

Senator Peters said the bill would reduce the burden on organizations applying for grants, and ensure the fair and efficient distribution of federal grants to communities with the greatest need.

Peters also held a hearing earlier in 2023 where he discussed challenges faced by governments and organizations in small and rural communities when applying for federal grants.

