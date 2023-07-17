Advertise With Us

Section of Michigan Avenue in Lansing closed due to water main break

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Michigan Avenue is closed early Monday morning due to a water main break.

Lansing’s Board of Water and Light (BWL) is working on fixing a water main on Michigan Avenue between Magnolia Avenue and Hayford Avenue. The water main broke just before midnight on Sunday, July 16.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials said the repair should only take a few hours.

