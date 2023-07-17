Rep. Slotkin, former Rep. Giffords hold gun violence prevention event in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords are in Detroit Monday, holding an event about gun violence prevention.

Giffords is a gun violence survivor—she was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, and Slotkin represents areas that have seen two school shootings. The first was at Oxford High School in 2021 when Ethan Crumbley opened fire, killing four classmates and injuring seven others. The second school shooting was at Michigan State University in February when Anthony Mcrae walked onto campus, killing three students and critically injuring five others.

Monday’s event began at around 11:30 a.m.

