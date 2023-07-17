Police search for missing endangered Blackman Township man

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen Wednesday.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said Harold Tingley, 87, was last seen leaving his residence at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township on July 12.

Police said Tingley is considered endangered as he has health concerns and does not have his medications. It is unknown if his cell phone is operational, and he has not used any known credit cards.

Tingley is described as:

White male

About 5′11″

150 pounds

Wearing glasses, a button down, collared shirt and jeans with tennis shoes

It is believed Tingley is driving a dark red 2006 Buick Lucerne with license plate number DLG2636.

(Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department)

The car was spotted in Macomb Township in the area of N. Avenue and 21 Mile Road just before 11 p.m. on July 12. Police said Tingley has no connection to this area and is unknown why he may be in Macomb.

Anyone who may have seen Tingley is urged to call 911 or the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety at 517-788-4223.

