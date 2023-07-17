Nixon Water Park in Jackson changes hours of operation due to technical issue
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Nixon Water Park in Jackson is changing its hours of operation and the cost of entry.
Starting Tuesday, the new hours include two sessions, 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and then 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Admission is now $3 for each session.
The park is expected to return to normal hours - 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and then 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday - on July 31.
Officials with the city of Jackson said a technical issue is preventing them from holding extended sessions, but the issue is being resolved.
