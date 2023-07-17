Advertise With Us

Nixon Water Park in Jackson changes hours of operation due to technical issue

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Nixon Water Park in Jackson is changing its hours of operation and the cost of entry.

Starting Tuesday, the new hours include two sessions, 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and then 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Admission is now $3 for each session.

The park is expected to return to normal hours - 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and then 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday - on July 31.

Officials with the city of Jackson said a technical issue is preventing them from holding extended sessions, but the issue is being resolved.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship begins in Lansing
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly