Nixon Water Park in Jackson changes hours of operation due to technical issue

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Nixon Water Park in Jackson is changing its hours of operation and the cost of entry.

Starting Tuesday, the new hours include two sessions, 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and then 1:30-3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Admission is now $3 for each session.

The park is expected to return to normal hours - 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and then 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday - on July 31.

Officials with the city of Jackson said a technical issue is preventing them from holding extended sessions, but the issue is being resolved.

