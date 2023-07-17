Advertise With Us

National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship begins in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship kicked off in Mid-Michigan at the Lansing Center.

The tournament will last until July 29. According to officials 1,000 competitors were expected to participate and will travel to Lansing from 5 different countries.

The 2023 tournament’s opening ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

