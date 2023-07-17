National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship begins in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship kicked off in Mid-Michigan at the Lansing Center.

The tournament will last until July 29. According to officials 1,000 competitors were expected to participate and will travel to Lansing from 5 different countries.

The 2023 tournament’s opening ceremony kicked off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.