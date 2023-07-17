MSU Federal Credit Union announces expansion plans in Chicago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSUFCU) Federal Credit Union announced on Monday they have plans to expand in Chicago.

The organization said it plans to open five branches in Chicago in 2024, marking a major expansion for the credit union. According to CEO April Clobes, the expansion will help better serve members of the MSUFCU.

“We are eager to provide in-person support and expanded access to our comprehensive suite of financial products,” said Clobes. “These new branches serve as a tangible realization of our Credit Union’s mission, as we embrace the opportunity to engage with the Chicagoland community, empowering them to achieve financial security, pursue their goals, and ultimately their dreams.”

MSUFCU said the new branches will be located in the Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, Gold Coast, and Old Town neighborhoods in Chicago.

The new locations will also be helpful for Michigan State University students and alumni living in the Chicago area.

