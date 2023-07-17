MSU experts comment on the Hollywood strikes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time since 1960, The Screen Actors’ Guild Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA and the Writers’ Guild of America or WGA shared the picket line on July 13.

The strikes have caused productions to shut down across Hollywood as the two unions strike for fair compensation in the new age of streaming and protections during the rise of artificial intelligence.

Experts from Michigan State University gave their input on the strikes and the entertainment industry. These include professors of film studies William Vincent and Jeff Wray, Professor of Responsible AI Anjana Susarla, and associate professor in MSU’s School of Human Resources and Labor Relations in the College of Social Science, Michelle Kaminski.

Professor Vincent said the impact of the WGA strike will be felt more down the road as pre-written material before the strike will begin to run out.

“The actors’ strike will have a more immediate effect, throwing the fall television season into doubt and delaying many films on the verge of going into production,” said Professor Vincent. “The two strikes will certainly affect tens of thousands of workers in the industry beyond just the writers and the actors.”

Professor Wray said the strikes are rooted in the changes the entertainment industry has changed in a short amount of years.

“Both the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike and the continuing writer’s strike are rooted in the swiftly changing ways and structures in which film and television are produced and consumed. Prior to the streaming boom, television seasons usually consisted of 18-24 episodes, with actors and writers paid on a per-episode basis,” said Wray. “Union actors were also compensated for future broadcasts of episodes they were contracted for, which provided a continuing payment of each subsequent representation of an actor’s on-screen presence.”

Professor Susarla said AI is a real fear people in the creative content field are worried about.

“The Writers Guild is demanding that studios cannot use their written material to train AI models,” said Susarla. “With the actors joining the strike, the question for the future is how the widespread use of AI in the entertainment industry will shift the balance in power between the studios and creatives. While companies such as Netflix have built new business models that benefit from AI, the question is also how the economic value from newer models of content production is distributed between the different entities involved (studios, creative writing professionals, actors, etc.)”

Associate Professor Michelle Kaminski said Hollywood actors and writers have what many people would consider ‘dream’ jobs but are not making the big bucks.

“Only a small percentage of them get the superstar salaries we read about. Both actors and writers are being affected by technological upheavals from the streaming ecosystem and from the threat posed by AI to creative work,” said Kaminski. “SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are striking against the producers to ensure that their members are fairly compensated in this new environment.”

