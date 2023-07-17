Mitten Misfits in Grand Ledge hosts open house

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits hosted an open house Saturday afternoon at their Farm Sanctuary where people got to see some of their farm animals and enjoy activities.

The open house was meant to raise awareness of what the Misfits do, which is to take in senior farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. They have horses, goats, pigs, sheep, and even Michigan’s pardoned turkey, Mitch E. Gander.

Bob Worthy from the Misfits said the farm is a helpful place for those in need in the Mid-Michigan community.

”After the shooting at Michigan State, we offered free tours to people affected. We had students and their families, we had MSU professors, MSU counselors, first responders, and they all came out and said they felt a lot better,” said Worthy.

Meanwhile, the Boy Scouts of America were at the farm on Saturday collecting funds for the Misfits to build a new duck pond.

