Mid-Michigan Matters: Cancer survivors - You’ve Got This!

The goal is to inspire people surviving cancer and to ease their time during chemotherapy and radiation.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The goal is to inspire people surviving cancer and to ease their time during chemotherapy and radiation.

Mary Jo, the founder of the You’ve Got This! Project, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the nonprofit and how it benefits those facing chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

