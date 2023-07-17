Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a special week for some Lansing-area high school students who are considering going into law careers.

Throughout the week, they will be sharpening their research, writing and public speaking skills before they argue a real state Supreme Court case Friday in the Michigan Supreme Court’s courtroom.

“By the end of the week, they know each other and their case very well,” said Rachael Drenovsky, with the Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center. “They do an incredible job and sound like lawyers and law students at the end of the week.”

Students participating in this week’s program got a chance to hear from Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra about what it takes to be a judge and lawyer.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship begins in Lansing
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly
GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly