Mid-Michigan high school students in prepare to argue state Supreme Court case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a special week for some Lansing-area high school students who are considering going into law careers.

Throughout the week, they will be sharpening their research, writing and public speaking skills before they argue a real state Supreme Court case Friday in the Michigan Supreme Court’s courtroom.

“By the end of the week, they know each other and their case very well,” said Rachael Drenovsky, with the Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center. “They do an incredible job and sound like lawyers and law students at the end of the week.”

Students participating in this week’s program got a chance to hear from Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra about what it takes to be a judge and lawyer.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.