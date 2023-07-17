Mid-Michigan celebrates National Ice Cream Day

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Families gathered at local ice cream shops sampling the wide variety of flavors.

According to many Facebook pages, Dairy Den in Lansing and Twisters in Jackson offered specials on certain sundaes. The holiday is always celebrated on the third Sunday of July as part of National Ice Cream Month which was created in 1984.

At the Daily Scoop in Mason, excited ice cream fan Alec told News 10 all about his favorite flavor.

“If you did the Superman ice cream, you can eat it and it would taste both of super,” said Alec.

The day of celebration was a perfect way to end the weekend.

