Michigan State University invests in high-tech nursing equipment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sounds of crying, talking and normal bodily functions are real but not the source.

“It was honestly so mind-blowing,” said Gabrielle Allman. “This hands-on experience is unlike any other.”

“Hey Hank, my name is Gabby. I’ll be your nurse for the day,” Allman says to the manikin.

She’s one of the first students testing out the new life-like manikins, which are full-body patient simulators that mimic human anatomy.

“You actually feel the pulse rather than just putting your hand on the wrist,” said Allman.

When Allman started the nursing program, she learned on manikins that had no sign of life. So, these are a huge improvement. Michigan State University was able to buy them with a $2 million grant from a couple of alumni who wanted to make an impact in health care.

The nursing program is also buying virtual reality simulation rooms and workstations on wheels. The manikins are the most important tool.

“This equipment will allow us to try and better more efficiently, and we will actually be able to increase our student enrollment,” said MSU College of Nursing Dean Leigh Small.

“How you feeling?” said Allman. “I feel sick,” said the manikin.

“It’s a little awkward at first when they are first interacting with the manikins but then they become more familiar with it,” said Emily McIntire.

Emily McIntire is the nursing simulation coordinator. In her 10 years with the program, she says this equipment is by far the best taking training to a whole new level. She hopes it will lure more students to nursing.

“It is not only expected that we train at this level, but expected that we train beyond this level too,” said McIntire.

It’s a level that is the closest to real-life patient care interactions.

“Part of nursing is not just doing skills that are technical in nature, but also the more nurturing skill sets like good communication strategies,” said McIntire.

“It is such a big jump, going from a manikin to a human being,” said Allman. “People react differently than you would expect, and all those things that you can’t really prepare for you are now able to prepare for.”

