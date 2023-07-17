Michigan State Police searching for runaway teenager in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - State police are looking for a runaway teen who went missing in the early morning hours of Monday, July 17.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said they are looking for 14-year-old Dezyre Ann Rouble who left her home in Eaton Rapids at around midnight Sunday-Monday. According to MSP on Twitter, Dezyre has with her a black Nike backpack and was wearing Birkinstock shoes.

Dezyre is 5′6″, 165 lbs with brown eyes.

Her family believes she is still in the Eaton Rapids area.

If you see her, please contact the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

