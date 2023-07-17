Advertise With Us

LCC helps Michiganders return to college

All this week LCC will be holding events for the Michigan Reconnect Program.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan school is helping hundreds of people return to education.

Lansing Community College will be holding events all week for the Michigan Reconnect Program. Monday was enrollment day for people interested in joining the program through LCC.

The program is designed to provide people 25 and older with tuition assistance, allowing them to boost their education and open up a new world of careers.

“Michigan Reconnect is a great opportunity for adults across Michigan to be able to go back to school if they’ve never earn an Associate’s or a Bachelor’s degree,” said LCC Assistant Dean Alyssa Andres. “Students can come in, apply for Michigan Reconnect to find out if they’re eligible. Then, go on to apply here at LCC, activate their account, get assistance with advising, scheduling classes, and really anything they need to get started for this fall.”

LCC will be holding a fall open house and resource fair Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m.

